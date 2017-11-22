Emergency crews work to fix water main break in Carytown

Richmond crews had to do emergency work to fix a water main break early Wednesday morning.

The water main broke before 2 a.m. behind some Carytown businesses, forcing a closure of the water main on the odd side of the 2900 block of West Cary Street.

We will be shutting down the water main on the odd side of the 2900 blk of W Cary St for emergency water main repair until further notice. — RichmondVaDPU (@UtilityBuddy) November 22, 2017

No word on how the work is impacting nearby homes, but it’s not expected to cause much of a traffic issue.

