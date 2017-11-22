Emergency crews work to fix water main break in Carytown - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Emergency crews work to fix water main break in Carytown


RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond crews had to do emergency work to fix a water main break early Wednesday morning.

The water main broke before 2 a.m. behind some Carytown businesses, forcing a closure of the water main on the odd side of the 2900 block of West Cary Street.

No word on how the work is impacting nearby homes, but it’s not expected to cause much of a traffic issue. 

