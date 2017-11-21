RESTAURANT REPORT: Two food trucks ace their health inspections

This week, we're going to celebrate two small businesses that not only ace their health inspections every time, they do it on wheels.More >>
This week, we're going to celebrate two small businesses that not only ace their health inspections every time, they do it on wheels.More >>
There were high numbers of violations on some restaurants' health inspections recently, ranging from a roach on a wall in one restaurant, to food containers on the floor in another.More >>
There were high numbers of violations on some restaurants' health inspections recently, ranging from a roach on a wall in one restaurant, to food containers on the floor in another.More >>
Foods not being kept at the proper temperatures - that was the common problem for two local Mexican restaurants on their last health inspections.More >>
Foods not being kept at the proper temperatures - that was the common problem for two local Mexican restaurants on their last health inspections.More >>
A whopping 23 violations in one cafe. A health inspector noted problems like a mouse and even a "food container placed in a trash can while prepping."More >>
A whopping 23 violations in one cafe. A health inspector noted problems like a mouse and even a "food container placed in a trash can while prepping."More >>
Chick-fil-A is a popular fast food chicken chain that usually earns good scores on health inspections, but one location in eastern Henrico racked up violations on its last check up, including numerous flies in the facility.More >>
Chick-fil-A is a popular fast food chicken chain that usually earns good scores on health inspections, but one location in eastern Henrico racked up violations on its last check up, including numerous flies in the facility.More >>