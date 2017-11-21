RESTAURANT REPORT: Two food trucks ace their health inspections

Because it's Thanksgiving and you've just digested your turkey and trimmings, I'm not going to give you indigestion in this Restaurant Report. I'm not going to talk about roaches, rats, or food on the floor. I'm not even going to mention them.

Instead, we're going to celebrate two small businesses that not only ace their health inspections every time, they do it on wheels.

We had to give our Hall of Fame Award to J and K's Mobile Munchies, serving VCU students and anyone who walks down West Main Street in Richmond for nearly 25 years.

"Grilled chicken, the vegan and vegetarian," owner John Chandler lists their specialties.

They serve them all from a teeny, tiny little space, their food cart.

"Our specs are four feet by eight feet and there are two human beings in there with a twelve inch counter top. It's tight. We should be doing couples counseling," he says.

Battling the outside elements year round, John tells us, "We could have a 35 degree temperature shift in a day. You stay on top of your temperatures."

They've aced every health inspection they've had in four years. That's nine in a row.

He does it for his customers.

"These people who are here, they're our bosses. I don't work for any shareholders and there's no head honcho that I'm serving. I serve them. So I treat them right and they keep us alive."

Now meet the O in Big O Barbeque. Oscar Jorgensen runs Big O BBQ, a mobile catering business.

"Our specialty is pulled pork. Smoking pork butts," said Jorgensen.

Big O and his team have aced four health inspections in row.

He tells us it's by using "common sense."

"Keeping things clean. Keeping hot things hot. And cold things cold."

Jorgensen says the health inspectors even taught them tips to make fourteen hours of smoking pork a little easier.

"I initially started with a fairly cumbersome process," he said. "But working with Brad Porter in the Health Department and then Cindy came up with a simpler process that allows us to heat and cool the meat much faster."

Congratulations to Big O and J and K.

