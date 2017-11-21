Police ID 26-year-old man killed in South Richmond - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police ID 26-year-old man killed in South Richmond

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Connect
Updated by Megan Woo
Connect
Source: NBC12 Source: NBC12
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Police have identified the person killed in South Richmond on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 2800 block of Broad Rock Boulevard around 6 p.m. for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found Devon C. Falconer, 26, of Richmond inside his car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Detectives say the two shootings are related.

A few hours later, at 10:30 p.m. another man was shot about a quarter mile away on Orcutt Lane, near Broad Rock Elementary.

Police say he drove himself to a hospital and is expected to be okay. 

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly