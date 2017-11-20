Golden leads Spiders to first win in Cayman Islands

Senior Todd Anspach had never attempted a game-winning kick before Friday night, but got his chance in one of the biggest situations. Anspach nailed the game-winner, not once, but twice, to push Dinwiddie into the Region 4B title game.More >>
The Spiders claimed the Capital Cup for the sixth time in the last seven years with a win over William & Mary, Saturday.
Virginia State didn't score a touchdown in it's playoff-opening loss to West Georgia Saturday.
