Community gathers for Transgender Remembrance Day as violence increases

A new report shows violence against transgender people is the worst it's ever been.

At least 25 trans people have been murdered in the U.S. this year. Most of them are trans women, and most of the killings are in the South, according to a study by LGBTQ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign.

Monday is National Transgender Remembrance Day. A few dozen people met at the Richmond Public Library. They remembered local trans people who have been killed in recent years, but they also wanted to celebrate those who are actively involved in the community.

They had a vigil on the steps of the Richmond Public Library for the 25 trans people killed this year, more than any year before.

"Remembers their names and keeps their story alive, but we also wanted to make sure that we talked about the people who are still doing things in the city, the trans people who are still here and doing things in the city and who are still here and still alive," Micky Jordan said.

Monday night, they shared art and performance to celebrate each other. While also not shying away from the harsh reality that statistically, the violence against trans people - specifically black trans women - is worse than ever.

"If it is a choice to be trans, who would choose to live their life and be discriminated against, not be able to access housing, employment, be disowned by their family and then deal with constant acts of violence on a daily basis," Zakia McKensey said.

Monday is the five-year anniversary of the disappearance of Dashad "Sage" Smith of Charlottesville - a trans teenager who was last seen near the Charlottesville Amtrak station. Police searched a Henrico landfill, had a person of interest, but still never found Smith.

In that time, the trans community says the violence has only gotten worse.

"Stop judging people just by what you see on the outside because there's more to us than what you see. We're intelligent, and beautiful, and resilient, and strong, and we just want to live and be happy, that's it," said McKensey.

