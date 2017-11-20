House speaker: 'Harassment will not be tolerated'

The incoming House speaker is making sure the General Assembly is a safe place to work.

In an open letter to lawmakers, Kirk Cox of Colonial Heights declares at that "sexual harassment will not be tolerated."

"We are privileged to have many colleagues, staff, lobbyists, support personnel, interns, and citizen advocates who work on Capitol Square everyday to improve our Commonwealth," he wrote. "We all have a responsibility to maintain a working atmosphere that mutually respects the input of everyone. Any and all behavior that demoralizes, belittles, or disrespects any colleague is wrong and will not be tolerated."

He said there have been two formal sexual harassment complaints in recent years.

"We cannot ignore the fact that women are disproportionately victims of sexual harassment and abuse," said Cox. "We all recognize that women are an equal and integral part of our legislative dialogue, and I feel confident we all would like to see more women in government and the public policy arena"

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12