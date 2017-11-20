Missing Hanover woman found safe in Montpelier

A second woman has accused Minnesota Sen. Al Franken of inappropriate touching.More >>
A Virginia company is recalling a hummus product sold in several states because of possible bacterial contamination.More >>
Police departments in Virginia have stopped automatically releasing the names of juvenile homicide victims because of a new state law.More >>
The incoming House speaker is making sure the General Assembly is a safe place to work.More >>
Police were forced to get involved in a chaotic scene in Carytown Tuesday morning - all over a shoe release.More >>
A young boy who was nearly choked to death by his own father gets a happy ending to his story, for himself and his siblings.More >>
CBS News has fired Charlie Rose after several women accused the veteran newsman of sexual misconduct.More >>
Outside P.J.' Champion-Sallie's house is a purple flag. The text on the flag reads: Christina Marie Westfall, 9/6/92 - 5/20-17, Overdose Awareness #NotInVainMore >>
The woman was quoted by police as saying she put the bodies into concrete from 1992 through 1997 because she had been too poor to raise them, but she had been filled with guilt over the years.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
Saturday morning was a close call for two best friends who were deer hunting in Manchester State Forest in Sumter County.More >>
Pender County officials have released a 911 call that reveals the frantic moments after a mother shot her 14-year-old son and then turned the gun on herself in an apparent murder-suicide.More >>
?A manhunt is underway for an "armed and dangerous" Coosa County escapee who has sought to elude authorities in a growing crime spree.More >>
An Atlanta television station says video secretly recorded in a nursing home in 2014 shows nurses laughing while they try to start an oxygen machine and an 89-year-old World War II veteran dies.More >>
A U.S. official says investigators believe a border patrol agent who died in Texas after suffering extensive injuries to his head and body may have fallen down a 14-foot culvert.More >>
