Missing Hanover woman found safe in Montpelier

The Hanover Sheriff's Office says a 49-year-old deaf woman has been found safe in Montpelier.

Lynn Wilson, 49, went missing around noon Monday in the 15000 block of Saint Peters Church Road.

She was believed to be in need of medication.

Wilson was found safe Monday night in Montpelier.

The sheriff's office thanks everyone who shared the post on social media to help find her!

