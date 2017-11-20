Alex Whittler is a general assignment reporter at NBC12.

She joined the team in October 2017. Born in Chicago and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Alex is excited to live on the east coast!

Alex isn’t new to the NBC family. Her first professional newsroom experience was at WMAQ, NBC 5 Chicago. Alex went on to write web articles for the TODAY Show’s website and NBCNews.com. Alex has also worked at WBBM, WGN and most recently WLS, ABC 7 Chicago as a field producer.

Alex holds a master’s from the Medill School of Journalism and a bachelors of journalism from Loyola University Chicago where she minored in political science and dance.

When she’s not chasing a story— or shooting one herself— you can find Alex chowing down on good food, with her nose in a fashion magazine or sweating in a dance class. Feel free to send your story ideas (and restaurant recommendations) to Alex!

