Henrico woman sentenced to 6 months for deadly stabbing

A Henrico woman, who was originally charged with second-degree murder after a deadly stabbing in April, will spend six months in jail.

Faatima Winston was found guilty of an amended charge of voluntary manslaughter in the death of 25-year-old Jo'van R. Hayes.

Hayes was stabbed in the 1600 block of Almond Creek Court. He was transported to VCU Medical Center where he later died.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12