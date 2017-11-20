Henrico man avoids lottery scam after getting $7K check

If you ever get a letter claiming you won the lottery, especially if it claims you have to pay money to get money, you're likely the target of a scam.

This happened to Bob Walsh recently, who got a letter and a check for $7,200, "saying that I had won a second prize on Mega Millions"

Walsh, who took it to the bank and called police, was immediately suspicious. The letter asked him to pay money in "closing costs."

"I called the lottery office and told them what I had, and they said if you win money, you do not have to pay to win it," Walsh said.

The Virginia Lottery's website says scams take many forms and the scammers use many tricks.

These scams all have one thing in common: They try to trick you into sending them money or personal information. The crooks usually try to get you to wire money for "taxes" or "fees," or may try to get you to provide them with a bank account number, which they will then clean out.

"I thought I did my homework pretty well to figure out what's going on with this," Walsh said. "It's a shame they do this to people."

"I hope this helps someone," he said of telling his story to NBC12. "That's what I'm trying to do. I hope this helps someone not fall for this."

