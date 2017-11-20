Henrico man avoids lottery scam after getting $7K check

If you ever get a letter claiming you won the lottery, especially if it claims you have to pay money to get money, you're likely the target of a scam.More >>
The email comes from an account of a known person whose email has already been compromised. In the email, it contains attachments disguised as PDF files.
Some customers in the area are getting hit by scammers, promising to lower your bill.
Following the Equifax breach that compromised the personal information of 143 million people, the BBB says scammers are capitalizing on that breach with phone phishing scams.
With all the stolen data, leaks and ransomware attacks, it's a good idea to review what you can do to keep your information safe.
