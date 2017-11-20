Fire that destroyed Chesterfield church ruled accidental

Investigators say a fire that destroyed a Chesterfield church last week has been determined to be accidental.

The Centenary United Methodist Church on Beaver Bridge Road burned down early morning on Nov. 13. Investigators say the exact cause is unknown, but they have ruled out anything suspicious. They believe the fire started near the front of the church because of an electrical malfunction.

"There were several electrical components in the area of fire origin; however, due to the significant amount of damage caused by the fire the exact source could not be determined," said Lt. Jason Elmore with Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

Centenary United Methodist Church was insured, so they'll be able to rebuild.

