2 arrested after father-to-be found dead at Henrico apartments

Henrico police say two people have been arrested after a father-to-be was found dead at a Henrico apartment complex.

Aarin Lamaurice Anderson, 21, and a juvenile have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges are possible.

Ra'Quan Mayo, 21, was found dead outside an apartment complex in the 46000 block of Needham Court.

Neighbors say they heard at least three gunshots. Mayo's mother says her son was found inside a car with a smashed window.

Police will only say Mayo had trauma to his body, but dispatch traffic on Broadcastify.com has an officer asking for help because a man has a gunshot wound to the head.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word "ITip" followed by their tip.

