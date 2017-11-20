Midlothian homeschooler honored for studies in Mandarin

A 12-year-old from Midlothian who speaks five languages was honored this past weekend for her studies in Mandarin.

Ten students - including Midlothian's Isabelle Szczerbinski - were honored at the Confucius Institute U.S. Center National Honors Gala at the National Press Club.

"Not only did Izzy win the award from 110 institutes nationally, she was asked to deliver the keynote speech, along with former NASA Administrator and 4-time shuttle pilot, Charlie Bolden," said her father, Eric Szczerbinski.

Tony Culley-Foster, the president and CEO of the World Affairs Council, introduced Isabelle:

Her proud father says Isabelle was "poised and funny" as she spoke to more than 200 guests from around the world.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12