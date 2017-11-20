Transition to new sheriff begins in Richmond

Sheriff C.T. Woody Jr. welcomed Sheriff-elect Antionette Irving to the Richmond jail on Monday to begin a six-week week transition period.

"I know better than anyone how important a smooth transition is for the integrity of the office and the morale of both the sworn and civilian staff," said Woody. "Sheriff-Elect Irving will have my full support as she goes through the process of building an administration which will serve the citizens of Richmond."

Irving captured more than 60 percent of the vote on Election Day earlier this month.

She'll take office on Jan. 1, 2018.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12