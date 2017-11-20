Midlothian sophomores exposed to 'inappropriate image' during presentation

Midlothian High School students were exposed to an "inappropriate image" during a presentation on Monday morning.

Students were attending a Career Pathway event when a Bon Secours x-ray technician showed the image, according to an email to parents.

"I was just completely shocked, I was like, 'what is this doing here,'" said a Midlothian High School sophomore.

The student says the career pathways presentation began as it normally would.

"They were scrolling through some pictures, first was him and his wife, I think, and I said, 'oh cute...'"

But moments later, the x-ray tech's presentation took a turn.

"It landed on a kind of inappropriate picture," said the student.

Students say the image was pornographic, and as soon as it appeared on screen, the speaker was escorted off the stage.

"It was silent for like five seconds straight. It felt like the picture was up there for eternity, and people started laughing, screaming," said the student.

Bon Secours says it immediately placed the employee on administrative leave and issued an apology. The other presentations went on as planned, but the conversations continued in the halls.

"Everyone was just talking about it, telling the freshmen and the juniors and seniors," said the student.

In an email to families, Principal Shawn Abel says, "I am very concerned that a distraction caused by an outside speaker would become the focus of an otherwise important conversation with our students...We will redouble our efforts when we coordinate events with outside speakers, including screening the presentations ahead of time."

"Be careful with your technology, because it always follows you, that's what my teacher said today," said the student.

A reminder - and now a hard lesson this young woman feels was learned today.

"You should probably practice your presentation," said the student. "If you practice, you would have seen the image."

Here's the full statement from Bon Secours:

Bon Secours is a faith based organization, and as such we hold our employees to the highest ethical standards. We therefore offer our sincerest apology to the students, faculty, and parents of Midlothian High School for the incident today involving a Bon Secours employee. The incident was accidental, but unacceptable. We have placed the employee on administrative leave while we conduct a thorough investigation, and will take appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with the findings of the investigation. We will have no further comment until the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12