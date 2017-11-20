$1,000 gift card winner gives back to Angel Tree

Every morning in the past few weeks, NBC12 has been giving away a $1,000 gift card to Short Pump Town Center.

On Monday, as the $1,000 winner picked up her prize, she said she wasn't using the money on herself.

Laura Moyers was, instead, headed straight to the Angel Tree to buy gifts for others.

"My husband and I have been very fortunate in where we are in life and I just feel that I want to make other kids' Christmases as good as it should be," said Moyers.

She said she's already scoping out the Black Friday deals so she can help as many kids as possible.

Moyers says she's watched NBC12 her whole life and and loves waking up with Sarah Bloom, Eric Philips, Andrew Freiden and Candice Smith.

