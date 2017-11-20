Colleen Quigley's Pumpkin Bread Recipe - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Colleen Quigley's Pumpkin Bread Recipe

Colleen Quigley's recipe is called pumpkin "bread," but this treat tastes more like a cake! If you have a family of sweet tooths (sweet teeth?), make sure to add Colleen's favorite to your Thanksgiving table.

Pumpkin Bread

Here's what you need:

  • 1 cup salad oil
  • 2/3 cup of water
  • 4 eggs, beaten
  • 1 can (16 oz) pumpkin (2 cups)
  • 1 cup seedless dark raisins
  • 1 cup chopped pecan halves
  • 3 1/3 cups, plus 2 tablespoons unsifted all-purpose four
  • 3 cups sugar
  • 2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 1 ½ teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Step-by-Step:

  • Preheat oven to 325 and grease two 9x5 inch loaf pans.
  • Mix water, oil, eggs, pumpkin.
  • In plastic bag combine raisins, pecans, and 2 tablespoons flour. Shake until well coated.
  • Combine remaining flour with all other ingredients. Add liquid ingredients, mix well.
  • Stir in raisin mixture
  • Spoon evenly into loaf pans.
  • Bake for 1 hour 30 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

**Colleen skips the nuts and raisins. It’s so delicious on its own!

