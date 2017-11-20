Colleen Quigley's Pumpkin Bread Recipe

Colleen Quigley's recipe is called pumpkin "bread," but this treat tastes more like a cake! If you have a family of sweet tooths (sweet teeth?), make sure to add Colleen's favorite to your Thanksgiving table.

Pumpkin Bread

Here's what you need:

1 cup salad oil

2/3 cup of water

4 eggs, beaten

1 can (16 oz) pumpkin (2 cups)

1 cup seedless dark raisins

1 cup chopped pecan halves

3 1/3 cups, plus 2 tablespoons unsifted all-purpose four

3 cups sugar

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 ½ teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Step-by-Step:

Preheat oven to 325 and grease two 9x5 inch loaf pans.

Mix water, oil, eggs, pumpkin.

In plastic bag combine raisins, pecans, and 2 tablespoons flour. Shake until well coated.

Combine remaining flour with all other ingredients. Add liquid ingredients, mix well.

Stir in raisin mixture

Spoon evenly into loaf pans.

Bake for 1 hour 30 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

**Colleen skips the nuts and raisins. It’s so delicious on its own!

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12