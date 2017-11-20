Man sentenced to 14 years in prison in 12-year-old's death

One of the three men charged in the shooting death of 12-year-old Amiya Moses was sentenced Monday to 14 years in prison.

Shaquille Maxwell, 20, is one of four men who were charged in the case.

Dwight Jackson, and Demichael Billie have also been found guilty of second-degree murder charges related to the case.

Prosecutors say two groups of adults, living in two separate buildings near each other at an apartment complex on Old Brook Road, were arguing when shots were fired at homes.

Moses was caught in the crossfire when she was on a sidewalk. It’s not certain which gun fired the shot that killed her.

Davarn Hancock was found guilty at a trial, which is being appealed.

