New RPS superintendent 'can't wait to be here'

In just under two months, Richmond will welcome a new superintendent to lead the school system. The announcement came Monday evening at a school board meeting, where the man hired to move RPS forward addressed the community.

Jason Kamras will move to Richmond from Washington, D.C., where he currently serves as the Chief of the Office of Equity for Public Schools.

"Ensure that all children achieve at the highest levels," Kamras said when discussing his mission for RPS.

He was greeted with a warm reception after school leaders announced his appointment.

"We must close opportunity gaps and dismantle institutional biases that continue to disadvantage children of color, students from low income families, students who receive special education services and students who do not speak English as their native language," Kamras added.

"A lot of teachers are very excited to know who the superintendent is," said A. Ramon Moore, President of the Richmond Education Association.

Moore is not only a Richmond teacher, he also served on the search committee.

"I was looking for someone with a proven track record,” he added.

Kamras worked as a policy adviser for President Obama and he's a former national Teacher of the Year.

"I also want to thank principals, teachers, and support staff of RPS. They do some of the most important and most challenging work in this country,” he said.

Now he wants to strengthen relationships among school staff, parents, and the business community for a better RPS.

"Together we will bend the arc of the moral universe closer to justice in the city of Richmond…I can't wait to be here,” Kamras said.

The new Superintendent plans to hold community listening sessions across the city to hear the public’s input about improving schools. His start date will be Feb. 1.

“I’m so excited for Richmond, as I’ve witnessed firsthand the incredible work Jason led in DC,” said Arne Duncan, former Secretary of Education in the Obama Administration. “You won’t find a leader more committed to equity, to working collaboratively with the community, and to ensuring an excellent education for every single child.”

"Jason Kamras is a reform-minded, creative and innovative educator with a demonstrated commitment to public schools who is not afraid to roll up his sleeves and take on big challenges," said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney. "I congratulate the Board on its choice, welcome Jason to our city and look forward to working with him to make things happen for our kids.”

"Mr. Kamras has more than two decades of experience in urban public education. Not only is he a proven leader in a large, diverse public school system, but he is also an award-winning educator,” said School Board Chair Dawn Page. “His nationally acclaimed work to attract, retain, and develop outstanding teachers and principals, his innovative efforts to radically improve instruction for all students in DC, and his laser-like focus on equity make Mr. Kamras the perfect fit for Richmond Public Schools."

Kamras will replace Dana Bedden, who stepped aside at the end of last school year. Thomas Kranz has served as the interim superintendent since the summer.

