Three tips to stop impulsive online shopping

Technology makes a lot of things easier, including impulsive spending!

If you have a bit of an online shopping problem, here are some things to try:

Delete the stored credit card information from your favorite retail websites. If you have to go downstairs to retrieve your purse every time you order something from Amazon, that may get you to think twice about whether or not you really need that stuff!

Figure out what you can afford to spend online that month, then buy a gift card in that amount. Once that gift balance is drained, you're done spending!

If you find yourself window-shopping online when you're bored or stressed, give some thought to blocking those sites! A web filter like Optenet will let you block entire categories of websites, including retail ones!

Just because you can buy something with the click of a button, doesn't mean you should! Making it just a little harder could be the key to kicking your spending habit.



Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12