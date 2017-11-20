Modernization plan to be presented to school board

Richmond school leaders will present their vision to fix and fund aging schools in the city on Monday at a school board meeting.

The proposal comes weeks after voters decided to hold city leaders more accountable for upgrading city school buildings.

More than 56,000 Richmond voters made their voices heard election night, voting in favor of a funding plan for a complete revamp of city schools.

“Proposition A,” the referendum on the ballot, will change the city charter, requiring a school modernization plan and funding for Richmond Public Schools. This would have to be accomplished without raising taxes, and within six months.

The General Assembly still has to pass the measure, in order to complete the deadline.

Richmond has long battled decades-old buildings plagued with mold, falling ceilings, bugs, and other hazards. School officials are coming up with a strategy to combat those issues and the school board must vote on their "modernization plan."

The mayor would have to find potentially $500 million in funding for the undertaking.

School officials will present their proposal to the school board Monday where it's expected to be voted on.

Once that happens the mayor will draw up a budget to fund it.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12