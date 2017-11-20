After a warmer than average winter, what can we expect THIS year?

First: A quick look at LAST winter. It was warmer than average. Especially late in winter, which was a lot warmer than average!

Last year, featured only one decent snow in Richmond. We got around 7” in early January.

When we look at making a winter forecast, we look at many factors.

But the overriding weather pattern impacting our winter weather is what’s happening off the coast of South America.

This year, we expect a weak La Nina to develop. That’s when water gets abnormally COLD off the coast of South America. That change - thousands of miles away - can mean big changes to our weather in the United States.

In Weak La Nina years, we can expect warmer than average temperatures. But there’s no clear sign about precipitation, which could be either lower or higher than average.

Our First Alert Forecast for winter? A below average snow year of 6-10” snow with plenty of warm spells mixed in with the normal winter cold blasts.

Keep in mind seasonal forecasts are what we call LOW CONFIDENCE forecasts! It’s very difficult to accurately predict seasonal patterns ahead of time.

