Man killed after being struck by Amtrak train

A man is dead after he was hit by an Amtrak train in Richmond Sunday night.

The train was heading south towards Orlando around 6 p.m. when the crash happened in Richmond. The trained was delayed for several hours.

Witnesses say they saw a man walking near the tracks before the incident in the 4500 block of Hull Street

Police have not identified the victim. Foul play is not suspected.

