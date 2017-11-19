'She was afraid': Family says killing of mother, son result of domestic violence

A second person has died after a shooting in Henrico early Saturday morning.More >>
After a mother's body was found severely beaten in her Henrico apartment with a plunger by her side in October, a grand jury indicted her son on second-degree murder charges.More >>
Two people were arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Henrico Friday morning.More >>
A broken water main is impacting traffic in the 5000 block of Dickens Road on Thursday evening.More >>
Henrico County residents filled the Villa Park police station Thursday to learn about the best ways to keep their churches safe after the tragic Texas church shooting.More >>
