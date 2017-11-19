'She was afraid': Family says killing of mother, son result of domestic violence

Renita Wells, 32, and her 15-year-old son were found dead early Saturday morning. (Source: Family)

A mother and son were found dead Saturday, and their family says it was a direct result of domestic violence.

Police responded to a home in the 4200 block of Fayette Circle just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.

"As soon as I saw the yellow tape, I knew my baby was gone," said Rachelle Wells, the victims' mother and grandmother.

When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Renita Wells and her 15-year-old son with what officers describe as traumatic injuries at their Henrico home.

Police are still investigating the deaths and have not filed charges at this time.

However, they did arrest Wells' husband, Derrell Williams, 30 minutes after the initial 911 call.

Investigators say Williams led police on a pursuit through New Kent early Saturday morning.

"He was trying to get away from that scene at the house,” Eddie Wyatt said.

Williams is facing numerous charges, including possession of a gun and felony eluding.

Wells also says she believes the deaths are a direct result of domestic violence.

"I just told her the other day to get a restraining order on him. 'Cuz she was afraid,' " Wells said.

A vigil will be planned for Wednesday night. There is no word yet on a location.

