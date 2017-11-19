Goochland shed goes up in flames; causes $15k in damage

A shed went up in flames in Goochland and caused $15,000 in damage.

The fire happened around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 5000 block of Mayo Lake Drive in Columbia. Fire crews say the 20x30 shed was destroyed, as well as the items inside.

A fire official says a lawnmower came in contact with dry leaves, which caused the fire.

The homeowner used a garden hose to prevent the fire from spreading to the home.

No one was injured.

