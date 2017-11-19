7-year-old travels around the U.S. to give officers hugs

A seven-year-old girl is traveling around the country to give police officers hugs.

Rosalyn Baldwin had a goal to hug an officer in every state. She stopped in Texas on Tuesday, and her mother said Rosalyn started on the mission after the 2016 Dallas police ambush.

“I want to give them hugs because I want to help them with all these things they have to do,” said Rosalyn told NBC affiliate KXAS. “Because they’re important and our heroes are dying and I need to do something about it.”

So far, she has stopped in Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Louisiana, Illinois, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi.

Rosalyn's family set up a GoFundMe page to fund the trips, and they have raised nearly $9,000 out of a goal of $10,000.

