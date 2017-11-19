Large scaffolding collapses in New York

A large scaffolding collapsed in New York City's SoHo neighborhood and scattered debris all over the street, according to NBC affiliate WNBC.

The Fire Department of New York told WNBC that five people were injured and suffered minor injuries.

Large metal bars and pieces of wood were scattered across the intersection of Prince Street and Broadway.

A wind advisory was issued for all of New York City until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

