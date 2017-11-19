Former President Obama kicks off Richmond Forum

Former President Barack Obama was in Richmond on Saturday, speaking at the annual Richmond Forum at the Altria Theatre. He kicked off the program's 32nd season.

The 44th president of the United States carries on a tradition of the Forum bringing former presidents to Richmond. Former Presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush have all appeared at the series.

Here is the rest of the schedule:

Jan. 20, 2018: Award-winning actress Glenn Close

Feb. 17, 2018: X-Prize Foundation founder Peter Diamandis

March 24, 2018: Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power

April 21, 2018: MSNBC "Morning Joe" host and former U.S. Rep. Joe Scarborough and Newt Gingrich

