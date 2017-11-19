Man taken into custody after attempting to jump White House security barrier

A man was taken into custody after attempting to jump a security barrier at the White House, the U.S. Secret Service told NBC affiliate WRC. This happened on Pennsylvania Avenue.

WRC reports that someone tried to jump a row of metal bike racks that are being used to create additional fencing outside of the Whtie House. They were installed after a series of fence-jumping in recent years. In 2014, a man made it into the White House.

President Trump was at the White House at the time of Sunday's incident.

According to WRC, pedestrians were briefly prohibited from walking in front of the White House during the incident.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12