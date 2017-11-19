Good Samaritan finds missing Norfolk man

A man, who was reported missing from Norfolk, has been found, according to the Coast Guard.

A good Samaritan found Wesley Schoonmaker at a Machipongo beach on Sunday when he came ashore and walked into the person's backyard. The good Samaritan then called 911, and dispatch notified the Coast Guard.

He originally launched his raft near Willoughby Spit in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon.

During the overnight hours, he drifted north and came ashore in Machipongo.

The Coast Guard says Schoonmaker was reported to be windburned but is in stable condition. He was transported to Riverside Hospital in Onley.

“We appreciate the team effort from different agencies and stations during the search,” said Coast Guard Lt.j.g. Bradley S. Milliken, command duty officer at the Sector Hampton Roads Command Center in Portsmouth. “We’re glad he’s okay.”

The Coast Guard in Elizabeth City launched a helicopter and assisted with search operations. Coast Guard units from Cutter Mako, Milford Haven, Cape Charles, and Little Creek also searched.

"They were joined by a Naval Station Norfolk Chambers Field SH-60 Seahawk helicopter crew and Virginia Marine Police crews in the 33-hour search covering 1,438 miles," the Coast Guard said.

