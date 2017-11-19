30 to 40 cars derail from train tracks in southwest VA

Emergency crews responded to a freight train derailment in southwest Virginia.

The freight train that was carrying coal went off the tracks in Wise County, according to NBC affiliate WCYB. According to emergency workers on the scene, 30 to 40 cars have derailed. Initially, first responders thought 54 cars derailed.

No injuries were reported, and there is no word yet on what caused the derailment.

