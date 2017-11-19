Shots fired near VCU's campus

VCU police are stepping up patrols after shots rang out, not far from the school's Monroe Park campus early Sunday morning.

Police say they received a call for shots fired in the 900 block of West Clay Street just before 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found no victims and the people behind the gunshots had likely left the area.

VCU police sent out a campus-wide alert, letting students know about the incident.

They are working to find out who pulled the trigger.

