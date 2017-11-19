Gas prices continue to drop ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

Gas prices continue to drop as Americans begin to travel for the Thanksgiving season.

AAA says they expect the gas prices to drop between five and 10 cents by Thanksgiving weekend. Sunday's national gas price average is $2.54, two cents lower than a week ago, eight cents more than a month ago, and 40 cents more than last year.

“Though AAA expects prices at the pump to drop five to ten cents by Thanksgiving weekend, travelers taking to the roads for the holiday will experience higher gas prices than last year,” said Tammy Arnette, senior public affairs specialist for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “However, as colder temperatures become the norm and gasoline demand decreases, drivers should see prices start to slowly dip heading into the end of the year.”

In Virginia, the average gas price is $2.31, and the average price in Richmond is $2.29.

AAA says 50.9 million Americans are expected to travel for this Thanksgiving, 1.6 million more people than last year.

The organization says 89 percent of travelers, 45.5 million, are planning a Thanksgiving road trip, despite the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2014.

Also, 1.4 million Virginians will travel during the holiday weekend.

Travelers flying the skies will be paying the cheapest average airfare since 2013.

This year's holiday weekend will see the most Thanksgiving travelers since 2005.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12