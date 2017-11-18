3 teenagers missing from Prince William

Three teenagers are missing out of Prince William County, according to police.

The investigation revealed that the teens left the Bristow area around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 12. At the time, the teens were reported as runaways, but they are now reported as "missing and endangered."

Ashley Sarahy Lemus is described as a 17-year-old Hispanic girl, who is 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown eyes, a “Stay Strong” tattoo on her chest, a heart tattoo on her sternum and other unknown tattoos on her arms and wrists Ashley was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt and gray leggings.

Breonia Andreia Thomas, 17, is described as an African-American girl, who is 5-feet-1-inch tall, weighs 136 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a multi-color romper and a purple bandana on her head

Chamareya Rontavia Wright, 18, is described as an African-American woman, who is 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs 195 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a sweatshirt and dark color leggings.

The teens are believed to be traveling in a small silver Honda SUV with a 2007 to 2011 body style.

The FBI is assisting Prince William police.

Anyone with any information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-6500 or the FBI Washington Field Office at 202-278-2000.

