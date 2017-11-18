GRTC to offer free rides to Community Thanksgiving Feast

The Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) is offering free rides to and from the annual Community Thanksgiving Feast at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

Anyone wishing to attend should meet a Giving Heart volunteer after boarding a GRTC bus between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

CARE customers should still make reservations at least a day in advance and must let the customer service representative making the reservation know they're going to the feast.

Doors for the dinner open at 9:30 a.m. with free Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

