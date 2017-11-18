Funeral to be held for man killed by police car

Loved ones will gather to say goodbye to a man who was struck and killed by a police car as he crossed Route 460 in Waverly.More >>
Virginia State Police have arrested a Richmond man following a pursuit in New Kent.More >>
Parents are outraged after a situation involving a group of students praying at school on Thursday.More >>
A Spotsylvania mother faces multiple felony charges after the sheriff's office said she locked her two kids inside a bedroom.More >>
Fredericksburg police are looking for a missing teenage boy. He has been reported missing before.More >>
