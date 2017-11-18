Funeral to be held for man killed by police car

Loved ones will gather to say goodbye to a man who was struck and killed by a police car as he crossed Route 460 in Waverly.

Antonio Green, 47, died Tuesday morning. His mother says she has few answers and has not yet received a police report or autopsy. NBC12 reached out to the Waverly Police Department and have not heard back.

Meanwhile, Green's funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Empowerment Temple Church at 219 North County Drive in Waverly.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12