Man says 'thank you' to woman's family after receiving kidney transplant

A man received a kidney transplant back in July from a woman who passed away, and he finally had the opportunity to say "thank you" to her family.

Vater C. Colbert, Jr. received the transplant on July 28 after being on the waiting list. He received the kidney from a woman who died in a car accident at just 18 years old.

He says exactly one month after the transplant, he wrote a letter to the family hoping and praying that he would get a response back. He heard back from them and has been in contact with them on Facebook since Sept. 2.

He finally met them on Saturday afternoon at his Chesterfield home. He wanted to share his story because he felt it "would bring people closer."

