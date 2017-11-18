RACC to match pets with families for Thanksgiving holiday

Richmond Animal Care & Control will be hosting their third annual Home for the Holidays foster program.

"Animals will be matched with loving foster homes that will care for them during the Thanksgiving holiday," organizers said.

RACC says they currently have over 50 appointments for potential foster families to pick out a pet until the week after Thanksgiving.

The organization will start matching animals on Sunday, Nov. 19 and will continue through Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12