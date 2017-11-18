Richmond man arrested after police pursuit in New Kent

Virginia State Police have arrested a Richmond man following a pursuit in New Kent.

Around 1:22 a.m., troopers saw a black Lincoln sedan driving erratically, swerving across the center line at mile marker 212, near Route 618, on Interstate 64 East.

State police say one of the troopers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped up to 130 miles per hour to try to elude police. According to police, the driver turned off his headlights and approached another car. The driver then swerved so he would not hit the other vehicle, but he lost control and spun out on the roadway.

The driver, Derrell Keith Williams, 33, ran from the scene and left his vehicle in drive, forcing it into an embankment around mile marker 217.

After a short chase, troopers took Williams into custody without further incident.

Deputies searched Williams' SUV and found what is believed to be cocaine and a handgun.

Police are pursuing charges of felony eluding, drive without headlights, drive with suspended and revoked, driving under the influence of drugs, refusal of blood test, possession of schedule II drug, possession schedule II with intent to distribute, felon in possession of firearm, possession of firearm while in possession of controlled substance, and felon in possession of ammunition.

Williams is being held at Henrico County Jail West.

