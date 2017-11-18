Man charged with capital murder in November 2017 death of woman, child

A Richmond man has been charged with capital murder in connection with the death of his wife and her teenage son.

Derrell Williams, 33, is charged with capital murder of multiple persons and use of firearm in commission of a felony related to the death of Renita Williams, 32, and 15-year-old Jaishaun.

A status hearing will be held June 13.

Williams had previously plead guilty to several charges, including felony eluding, drug possession, gun possession by a violent felon, DWI and driving with a revoked license. He was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison.

Those charges stem from a police chase in November 2017. Virginia State Police troopers saw a black Lincoln sedan driving erratically, swerving across the center line at mile marker 212, near Route 618, on Interstate 64 East.

One of the troopers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped up to 130 mph to try to elude police. The driver turned off his headlights and approached another car. The driver then swerved so he would not hit the other vehicle, but he lost control and spun out on the roadway.

The driver was identified as Derrell Williams. He ran from the scene and left his vehicle in drive, forcing it into an embankment.

After a short chase, troopers took Williams into custody without further incident. Deputies searched Williams' SUV and found cocaine and a handgun.

Before the pursuit, police responded to a home in the 4200 block of Fayette Circle and found 32-year-old Renita Williams and her 15-year-old son, Jaishaun, with what officers describe as traumatic injuries.

