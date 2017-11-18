Man charged with capital murder in 2017 death of woman, child

A Richmond man has been charged with capital murder in connection with the death of his wife and her teenage son.

Derrell Williams, 33, is charged with capital murder of multiple persons and use of firearm in commission of a felony related to the death of Renita Williams, 32, and 15-year-old Jaishaun. Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty and relatives say they couldn't agree with them more.

It's been six months now and relatives of that beloved mother and son say this is what they've been waiting for.

"If you ain't lost a child, don't nobody no your pain," said Rachelle Wells.

She is now raising her 2-year-old grandson, who shares the name of his father - Derrell Williams.

"He's waking up, saying he's scared and calling for his mamma," said Wells.

The 2-year-old witnessed his mother and brother's deaths. When authorities arrived, relatives say he was the only person in the house, lying on the bed crying.

This week, the family learned Derrell Williams now faces capital murder charges.

"Just to finally see that in black and white, that he's going to be held accountable for his actions. It's been six months. It's been six long months," said Laveisha Goode, the victims' aunt.

"I said I got the best news of my life, said Wells. "I was crying, but it was tears of happiness. It was. It was tears of happiness."

Tears are something this family knows all too well.

"It really really hit that they're not coming back," said Eddie Wyatt.

"She did more for me than anybody will ever do for me," said John Pettaway. "She never gave up on me."

A status hearing will be held June 13.

Williams had previously plead guilty to several charges, including felony eluding, drug possession, gun possession by a violent felon, DWI and driving with a revoked license. He was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison.

Those charges stem from a police chase in November 2017. Virginia State Police troopers saw a black Lincoln sedan driving erratically, swerving across the center line at mile marker 212, near Route 618, on Interstate 64 East.

One of the troopers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped up to 130 mph to try to elude police. The driver turned off his headlights and approached another car. The driver then swerved so he would not hit the other vehicle, but he lost control and spun out on the roadway.

The driver was identified as Derrell Williams. He ran from the scene and left his vehicle in drive, forcing it into an embankment.

After a short chase, troopers took Williams into custody without further incident. Deputies searched Williams' SUV and found cocaine and a handgun.

Before the pursuit, police responded to a home in the 4200 block of Fayette Circle and found 32-year-old Renita Williams and her 15-year-old son, Jaishaun, with what officers describe as traumatic injuries.

