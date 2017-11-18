Man charged with capital murder in 2017 death of woman, child

A Richmond man says he was hit during a drive-by at a bus stop near Rockett's Landing - luckily, the suspect used a paintball gun, but the victim was still injured.More >>
A woman stabbed in the chest was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.More >>
Franklin Street has become more hectic for some commuters. A two-way, protected bike lane officially opened on Franklin Street, but the floating parking has some drivers angry and confused.More >>
A naked man who was seen rolling around on I-95 Monday has died after being shot by police.More >>
A Sandston non-profit that helps people in the community dealing with hunger, homelessness and addiction, needs help after their biggest freezer was stolen.More >>
