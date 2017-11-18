Police shoot suspect involved in Fairfax chase

U.S. Park police officers shot a pursuit suspect in Fairfax on Friday, according to NBC affiliate WRC.

Around 7:42 p.m., officers were pursuing a man wanted in connection with a crash on George Washington Parkway, which led to a brief chase. The man then crashed his SUV at an intersection where the shooting happened. WRC says it is unclear if the shooting happened before or after the crash.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and is facing serious injuries. No officers were hurt in the shooting.

