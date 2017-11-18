Malcolm Young, of AC/DC, dies at 64

AC/DC band member and co-founder Malcolm Young has died at the age of 64.

According to news.com.au, Malcolm was suffering from dementia since 2014.

"Today, it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young," the band said in a statement on Saturday. "Malcolm, along with Angus [Young], was the founder and creator of AC/DC. With enormous dedication and commitment, he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter, and visionary, he was a perfectionist and unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed."

His brother, Angus, wrote a heartfelt message.

"As his brother, it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life. The bond we had was unique and very special. He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever. Malcolm, job well done."

Malcolm was born in Glasgow, Scotland in 1953 before the whole family emigrated to Sydney in the 1960s, according to Rolling Stone.

The two co-founded the Australian rock band back in 1973. The name "AC/DC" came from an electrical current marker the two spotted on their sister's sewing machine, according to Rolling Stone.

His death comes just a few weeks after his brother, George, guitarist for the Easybeats and AC/DC producer, died at 70, news.com.au reported.

Malcolm is survived by his wife O'Linda and their two children, son-in-law Josh, three grandchildren, sister, and brother.

