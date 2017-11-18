2 dead - including 15-year-old - in Henrico shooting

A second person has died after a shooting in Henrico early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 4200 block of Fayette Circle around 12:52 a.m. When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Renita Williams, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene. A juvenile - 15-year-old Jaishaun, according to family, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

“My heart goes out with prayers for the family members,” said neighbor Elliot Rose.

He says he woke up to sobs in the middle of the night.

“It went on for about 20 minutes. And then I finally got outside and I saw police cars,” Rose said.

Saturday morning, the only indication of a shooting was a strip of caution tape, until the victim’s mother - who was too upset to speak on camera - broke the news to family and friends.

She says her son-in-law, her daughter’s husband, pulled the trigger.

Rose says he doesn’t know who lived in the house where the shooting took place.

Other neighbors, who didn’t want to be identified out of fear of retaliation, said they rarely saw any activity coming from the house.

“It's really quiet around here. I don’t hear anything in the neighborhood at all. Especially when the kids are in school. I’d say it’s pretty family oriented.”

The shooting happened about a mile away from where baby Jaidah was killed in October.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12