High school football scoreboard - Playoffs Week 2

The 2017 Anthem Richmond Marathon is on Saturday, and hundreds will be pounding the pavement. If you want to take part, it is not too late.More >>
The 2017 Anthem Richmond Marathon is on Saturday, and hundreds will be pounding the pavement. If you want to take part, it is not too late.More >>
Louisa ended Monacan's season at 11-1, while Dinwiddie held off Eastern View to improve to 12-0. In region 5B, Hermitage topped Varina and Highland Springs knocked off Henrico to set up a rematch next week.More >>
Louisa ended Monacan's season at 11-1, while Dinwiddie held off Eastern View to improve to 12-0. In region 5B, Hermitage topped Varina and Highland Springs knocked off Henrico to set up a rematch next week.More >>
The Lancers and Thomas Dale were tied at seven, and then Manchester turned it on, and cruised its way to the 6B semifinals.More >>
The Lancers and Thomas Dale were tied at seven, and then Manchester turned it on, and cruised its way to the 6B semifinals.More >>
Culpeper ended Thomas Jefferson's historic season, while Goochland improved to 12-0 with a win over Amelia.More >>
Culpeper ended Thomas Jefferson's historic season, while Goochland improved to 12-0 with a win over Amelia.More >>