High school football scoreboard - Playoffs Week 2 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

High school football scoreboard - Playoffs Week 2

Here are the high school football playoff scores from Friday night:

Class 6, Region B

Manchester 41, Thomas Dale 7

Class 5, Region B

Hermitage 21, Varina 7

Highland Springs 28. Henrico 14

Class 4, Region B

Dinwiddie 40, Eastern View 37

Louisa 35, Monacan 28

Class 3, Region A

#4 Hopewell at #1 Phoebus - Saturday, 2:00

Class 3, Region B

Culpeper 14, Thomas Jefferson 7

Class 2, Region A

Goochland 41, Amelia 20

Class 1, Region A

Essex 56, Northumberland 14

Sussex Central 44, Washington & Lee 20

Powered by Frankly