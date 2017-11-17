12-year-old shares story of bullying after nearly taking her own life

A Hopewell 12-year-old finds hope after she tried to take her own life - all because of bullying in school. M’Kayla says she's now brave enough to share her story if it means saving someone else.

After being taunted day in and day out, she hit rock bottom. Since then, she's gotten the help she needs to bounce back. Now she's working to put a stop to bullying.

It's the first time she's ever shared her personal battle.

"I just feel I didn't belong in the world,” Bowden said.

Now the 7th grader and her mother believes it's time she speaks out.

"I just thought it would help other people with their problems,” she said.

It started last year at her middle school.

"One day [they] just decided, ‘hey that girl looks weak. Let’s bully her. Let's be rude. Let's joke on her clothing, joke on her shoes. Oh she's ugly. She shouldn't be in the group’," Bowden recalls.

The taunting went on day in and day out.

"Sometimes I would come to school, I'd wake up saying ‘I'm going to fix this’. I would go to school and try to talk to people, but it would not go the right way. They would push me away. They would push me and joke on me and be like ‘you can’t be in this group because you’re not one of the popular kids’," she said.

After a while, it took a toll.

"That day I just gave up…I just got so furious and I just got up and I went to the rack where all the glue and scissors and stuff is and I grabbed a pair of scissors…I had started cutting my arms,” she said.

A desperate attempt to slit her wrist. A teacher intervened and M'Kayla spent weeks in treatment. Today, she's doing much better. The misery she overcame boosted her confidence.

"I was like ‘I'm done. I'm standing my ground and it's not going to happen again’,” she said.

Now her story is making a difference. She's excited about a community group her classmate is forming, called ABC - The Anti Bullying Club - to shine a light on an issue M'Kayla knows all too well.

“I don't want anyone else to be in the situation that I was, because it's just heartbreaking,” she said.

You can learn more about the ABC initiative here: https://www.facebook.com/abcantibully/

