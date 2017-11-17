Teen shot during drug-related robbery in Hopewell; med-flighted to VCU

A 12-year-old finds hope after she tried to take her own life - all because of bullying in school. The 7th grade student says she's now brave enough to share her story, if it means saving someone else.More >>
A teen is in the hospital after he was shot during a robbery in Hopewell Friday night.
Prince George police need the public's help in finding a shoplifting suspect.
The Petersburg Police Department says a man entered a Dollar General on Thursday evening, pulled a gun and demanded money.
A man who was shot Thursday afternoon in Petersburg is not cooperating with the investigation, the Petersburg Police Department said.
