Teen shot during drug-related robbery in Hopewell; med-flighted to VCU

A teen is in the hospital after he was shot during a drug-related robbery in Hopewell Friday night.

Police say the victim was shot in the arm and torso. He was med-flighted to VCU Medical Center and is currently in stable condition.

Officers found the teen around 7:05 p.m. near the intersection of Arlington Road and Kolar Street. Investigators say he was with two companions near New York Avenue and Waverly Street when the suspect robbed them and shot the victim. The two witnesses were not injured.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at 541-2202.

