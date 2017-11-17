Volunteers help build new park in Jackson Ward

The children who live in Historic Jackson Ward now have a new place to play thanks to hundreds of volunteers.

Friday was the grand opening of the new playground at Abner Clay Park.

The playground was donated by the non-profit group Kaboom!, and 250 volunteers helped put it together.

Organizers say the new playground brings the kids in that community step closer to having the play-filled childhood they deserve.

