Sheriff's office: Mom charged after children left home alone, locked in room

A Spotsylvania mother faces multiple felony charges after the sheriff's office said she locked her two kids inside a bedroom.

Deputies went to a home Friday morning in the 3900 block of Fountain Bridge Court to check on two children who were reported to have been left at home alone.

"Numerous attempts were made to attract the attention of anyone inside the home, but it appeared as if no one was there," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Detectives and Child Protective Services members then tried to contact the mother - 31-year-old Charmaine A. Greer.

"Over an hour later they were able to make contact with Mrs. Greer by phone, who advised them that her children were safe and she was on her way home," the news release said.

Shortly after the call, detectives heard a child crying inside the home.

Deputies then forced their way in and found two children - ages 2 and 3 - locked in an upstairs bedroom. No adults were in the home.

Greer arrived on the scene a short time later and was arrested.

"At this time it is unclear exactly how long the two children were left locked in the bedroom, while Mrs. Greer was at her place of employment," the sheriff's office said. "The children were removed from the home by CPS for their safety."

Greer was charged with two counts of felony child endangerment and two counts of felony child neglect. She's being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

