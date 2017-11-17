Watch out for FAKE APPS when you download from an app store

Be careful what you download on your phone, even from an app store. Google was recently hit by a phony, infected app that's duped more than a million people.

That app is a fake version of the popular "What's APP." More than a million people downloaded the phony version, which was infected with adware, before Google figured it out and dropped the app from the Google Play Store.

Tech security experts say scammers often copy familiar names and icons to craft fake apps.

One scary entry: an app promoted as a Facebook security check, that was really a tool for scammers to collect Facebook logins and passwords.

Before you download any apps - research it, google it and its developer.

Use parental controls to keep your kids from downloading apps until you check them out first!

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12